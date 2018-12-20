Christmas is on its way, so you know what that means: lots and lots of food. If you are looking to burn off a few of those Christmas calories, you should be registering for this year’s Dashing Thru the Sand.

For the past 21 years, on Boxing Day, this 1.5-mile walk/run along Seven Mile Beach has drawn in tourists and locals alike, of all different athletic ability. You wouldn’t imagine it would be that popular, as it happens on Dec. 26, the day after Christmas, yet people show up in droves. Maybe they are trying to get a head start on their New Year’s Resolutions.

It starts at 7:30 a.m. at the former Hemingways restaurant. “Some details are yet to be finalized due to the changing conditions affecting Seven Mile Beach access,” says Jerry Harper, who’s been organizing this event since it first began.

But some things have not changed, a fact people who have attended the race before will be very happy about. The highly anticipated breakfast, which has become one of the main selling points of the race, is still included in the $25 registration fee, as well as a T-shirt designed by local artist John Broad and entry into several prize draws.

Prizes will be given to the fastest and “lastest” and many in-between. There’s also a prize for the person who’s traveled the farthest to get to Cayman and complete the race. Prizes will include restaurant vouchers and gifts donated by local businesses.

Dashing Thru the Sand is always a sociable occasion and the whole thing happens on the beach, so it’s very casual. The waves are expected to have an impact on the run, so shoes are completely optional – how fabulous is that?

Get a kickstart on your fitness plans or perhaps just use it as training for all that dancing you’ll do on New Year’s Eve.

Registration can be completed online at www.caymanactive.com. For further information, email Jerry Harper at [email protected]