Christmas is the most festive time of year. During this time, families, friends and colleagues get together for lavish feasts and the exchange of gifts. Consequently, the Department of Environmental Health accepts a significantly higher amount of garbage in its landfills during the five-week period from Dec. 1 to Jan. 7 than at any other time of year.

Here are a few tips that the department has put together to help you reduce your post-holiday waste by at least one third:

Be a conscious shopper. Purchase foods packaged in recyclable containers such as Type 1 and 2 plastics, tin and aluminum cans, glass, paper or cardboard boxes. Remember to recycle them at one of the department’s supermarket depots afterward.

Gift an experience. Gift ideas such as gift certificates and event tickets are a great way to eliminate packaging and post-holiday waste.

Send electronic cards. Opt for e-cards instead of paper greeting cards. If you decide to use paper cards, remember to recycle them at one of the supermarket depots afterward.

Wrap gifts with recyclable gift paper or place them in reusable gift bags.

Use reusable cloth bags when doing holiday shopping. Play your part to reduce the many plastic bags that end up in the landfill each year.

Avoid using plastic cups and plates during holiday dinner parties this year. Use crockery, napkins and glassware to set the tone for a fabulous holiday feast and reduce waste.

Compost kitchen waste. Instead of discarding all of your kitchen waste, try starting a small compost heap in your backyard using all of your compostable kitchen waste. Your plants will thank you for it.

Ensure that remaining waste is safely packaged and contained in anticipation of pick up. Department collectors will pick up these items on your scheduled collection days.

To ascertain your scheduled garbage pick-up day or to locate recycling depots, visit www.deh.gov.ky or call 949-6696 for additional information.