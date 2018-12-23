Government stated on Friday that legislative changes to facilitate the transition of immigration-related powers to the Workforce Opportunities Residency Cayman, known as WORC, and Customs and Border Control, will not take effect on Jan. 1 as previously announced.

Instead, “early 2019” will be the commencement date for the Immigration (Transition) Law, 2018 and Customs and Border Control Law, 2018, according to a government press release.

Officials said the “short extension” had been implement to “facilitate extended public information and education for stakeholders impacted by the changes.”

In the interim, the existing Customs and Immigration Laws will remain in force.

The statement advised people applying for Temporary Work Permits, Business Visitors’ Permits and Visitors’ Work Visas to continue to follow the existing processes detailed on the Immigration Department website immigration.gov.ky, until further notice.

“Government will continue to keep its stakeholders up to date as it moves forward with the establishment of the two new agencies,” the statement noted.

“The Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration is working to ensure that WORC and CBC are structured and equipped to increase Caymanian employment, streamline current processes and provide intelligence-driven border control services,” according to the statement.