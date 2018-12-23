Opposition leader’s Christmas message

Christmas is a wondrous time of year.

For the Miller household, it is one of our favorite times of year.

This is because Christmas brings the opportunity for my family and my Opposition colleagues and their families to celebrate the birth of Jesus and the values he embodied.

In tune with those values, let us remember during this holiday season those who need our love and support:

those on socety’s margins;

those who are jobless;

those who are sick;

those whose resources are barely able to stretch to meet needs.

Remember, too, those among us who are far from home and their families.

I especially ask that you remember with a grateful heart those looking after us during this season:

the police, keeping us safe;

the medical professionals, looking after our sick and there for us in emergencies;

those who are continuing the task of keeping our environment pristine; and

all those who serve us year-round in large and small ways.

Amidst our reaching out and our celebrations, however, let us not forget that Christmas is also a time of reflection.

It is timely during the holidays to think about what makes us most proud about the Cayman Islands.

I think especially about the harmonious way in which our multicultural society comes together each and every day, making us prosperous and thriving as a people, while confidently and optimistically rising to challenges.

This demonstrates yet again that in our remarkably diverse society we individually have far more in common than the at-times perceived differences sometimes amplified beyond the reality.

Indeed, the truth is that as we each shoulder the tasks of our productive society, we do daily exhibit the values of acceptance, cordiality and harmony, the very ideals upon which the Cayman Islands has been founded.

Passed down through the generations, these are the ethics that we must continue to nurture and preserve.

I hope, too, that as we reflect during this season commemorating the birth of Jesus that we will renew and celebrate the cherished Caymanian tradition that Christmas is essentially not about things. Rather, Christmas is about kindness, sharing and thoughtfulness, and a spirit of love and forgiveness.

From my family to yours, and from all the Members of the Opposition and their families, a merry Christmas and a safe and happy New Year.

Ezzard Miller,

Leader of the Opposition