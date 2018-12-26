Governor and family enjoy festive party

The governor and his wife enjoyed a festive Christmas party at Government House last week at their last official function of 2018.

Governor Martyn Roper and wife Lissie welcomed guests to the event, at which the choir sang “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and a host of other well-loved Christmas standards, such as “Once in Royal David’s City,” “Ding Dong Merrily on High” and “Silent Night.”

An eight-foot Norway Spruce Christmas tree, decorated with a tiny hand-knitted nativity scene, a favorite of the Ropers, gave the home a festive cheer as guests made their way to the beachside patio.

Introducing the Cayman National Choir, Governor Roper said that the evening had been arranged to invite many people who had never been to Government House before. He said he was eager to extend similar invitations to people from all walks of life who have not previously visited the residence, and urged guests to suggest ways in which he could achieve this objective.

Mr. Roper thanked the people of the Cayman Islands for making him and his wife feel so welcome in his first few months in office, and they were now looking forward to a family Christmas with his in-laws and children on island.

The choir singing under the stars were accompanied by the music teacher Naomi Allnut. Guests also got the opportunity to mingle and socialize before and after the caroling.

The Roper children, Matthew and Jessica, who are spending their first Christmas in Grand Cayman, helped serve drinks and food.

The reception was attended by the Premier Alden McLaughlin, Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush, Leader of the Opposition Ezzard Miller and other dignitaries.