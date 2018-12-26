Green iguana cull total passes 275,000

Heading into the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, Grand Cayman’s iguana hunters pushed the total of culled lizards past the 275,000 mark.

During Week 8 (Dec. 17-22) of the Department of Environment’s program, cullers dropped off 21,885 invasive green iguanas at the George Town landfill.

That is the lowest weekly total since the government-funded program began, but overall, cullers remain well ahead of the pace required to meet the project’s goal of removing around one million green iguanas from Grand Cayman in the first year of operation.

So far, the more than 300 licensed iguana hunters have culled 278,202 of the reptiles.