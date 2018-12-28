Where to go on New Year’s Eve? That’s the question everyone asks themselves in December and now the date is fast approaching.

Bars, restaurants and resorts are all gearing up for the biggest night of the year with DJs, bands, lavish dinners and fireworks on the schedule. If you haven’t yet figured out what you’re doing, here are some ideas.

The Westin

The Westin is holding two events on Dec. 31: its New Year’s Eve Dinner and its Beach Party. The dinner will be held it its award-winning restaurant Beach House, featuring a five-course prix fixe menu (a la carte is available as well). It runs from 6 to 10:30 p.m. and is $125 without wine pairing and $165 with. There will also be a 16 percent service charge added.

The beach party starts at 7 p.m. and doesn’t finish until 1 a.m. Expect live music, a full buffet, sparkling wine, dancing and fireworks. As you’re on the sand, you can leave the painful heels at home. Tickets are $160 without open bar or $225 with. Children 12 and under are $25 and again, a 16 percent service charge will be added to your bill.

Reservations: 945-3800

The Ritz-Carlton

The Ritz-Carlton has two dinners on New Year’s Eve and a beach party. If you really want to celebrate in culinary style, book a table at Blue by Eric Ripert. An extraordinary meal awaits you, starting at 6 p.m. The menu is $500 with wine pairing and $350 without, with children between 6 and 12 years old at $95 a head. Gratuity is additional.

Then there is the New Year’s Eve Ball, held in The Cayman Islands Royal Ballroom. There will be live entertainment and an amazing dinner, starting at 7:30 p.m., followed by an adjournment to the beach party at around 11:30 p.m. for a DJ and fireworks. Tickets are $350 for adults, $100 for children 6 to 12 years old, and $50 for children 3 to 5 years old. Gratuity is additional. Anyone attending the ball will have access to the beach party, along with the resort’s guests.

Reservations: 815-6912

The Marriott

The Marriott is hosting its Abundance Party to ring in the New Year. Being held at the beach and in its famed Anchor & Den, the party offers a scrumptious dinner, all-you-can-drink bubbles, live entertainment and fireworks at midnight. The event starts at 8 p.m. and finishes at 1 a.m. and tickets are $160 per person, not including service charge. There is also a Kids Club Pajama Party for children ages 5 to 12 years old, available to those families attending Abundance 2019.

Reservations: 949-0088

The Kimpton

The Kimpton has put a twist on New Year’s Eve by planning Midnight Brunch on the Beach. There will be craft cocktails, free-flowing bubbles and a beach beer truck on hand. Indulge in an impressive spread of food with music, live performances and fireworks at midnight. It all starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $225 for adults (includes bubbly and cocktails), $120 for teenagers, $65 for children 6 to 12 years old, and $35 for 3-to-5-year-olds. Gratuity is additional.

Children can also have the option of their own celebration at Camp Seafire from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. for $70 per child.

Reservations: 746-0000

Grand Old House

The Grand Old House has big plans in the works for its Masquerade Gala Ball. The festivities commence with a glass of Bollinger Champagne at a social reception, followed by a delectable four-course New Year’s Eve Gala menu. One World DJs will be spinning the tunes to keep you dancing into the night, along with a live musician. Masquerade masks and New Year’s Eve accessories are included in the package at $145 per person plus gratuities.

Reservations: 949-9333