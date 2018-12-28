Visitor dies in kitesurfing accident

A visitor from the United States died from injuries suffered during a kitesurfing accident that happened on Thursday.

According to police, a report was made around 1 p.m. on Thursday that a man was kitesurfing in East End off Austin Connolly Drive and was swept away by the wind, which caused him to collide into a building.

Emergency personnel took the man to the hospital for treatment, but he later succumbed to his injuries, police stated.

The man is identified as 63-year-old Thomas Downer from the United States. The family of the deceased has been notified.