Canadian school offers scholarship to Cayman student

Canadian boarding school Trinity College School is offering a full-tuition scholarship to one Caymanian student for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Representatives of the Port Hope, Ontario school will be on Grand Cayman on Jan. 5-7 to interview and test interested students entering Grade 9 in 2019.

Introduced in 2015, in commemoration of Trinity College School’s 150th anniversary, the Cayman Scholarship replaced the tradition of the Hunter Scholarship, awarded in the Cayman Islands since the 1980s, according to a press release from the school.

For the 2019-2020 academic year, one merit-based, full-tuition scholarship will be awarded to a new boarding student who is a current resident of the Cayman Islands.

According to the release, the recipient of the Cayman Scholarship “must exhibit academic excellence, leadership potential and the desire to become engaged in all aspects of the TCS community.”

Previous recipients include Joe Roberts (Class of 2011), Cameron McWatt (Class of 2015), and Zororo Mutomba (Class of 2019).

Students from the Cayman Islands have been attending Trinity College School since the early 1980s. Today, the Trinity College School Cayman Branch includes more than 130 alumni, students, and past and current parents, with 17 students currently enrolled at the school.

While attending the school, current scholarship recipient Zororo Mutomba was appointed by the headmaster, based on a vote of all students and staff, to hold the position of head prefect for the current academic year.

“I am so fortunate to have received the Cayman Islands Scholarship because without it I would not have attended TCS and had the opportunities I have had here,” Zororo said in the release. “I have made friendships I know will last a long time…. I have found mentors in different teachers and the overwhelming amount of support at TCS has helped me better myself academically. I would not trade the time I have had at TCS for anything, and that is why I am so grateful to have received this scholarship.”

Trinity College School was founded in 1865 and is a co-educational boarding and day school for 580 students from Grades 5-12. The school is situated on a 100-acre campus in the town of Port Hope, one-hour’s drive east of Toronto.

Interested Caymanian residents can contact the school’s director of admissions, Kathy LaBranche, at [email protected] To learn more about the school, visit www.tcs.on.ca.