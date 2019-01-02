Fresh winds and rough seas on forecast

A high pressure system over the western Atlantic Ocean will continue to support moderate to fresh easterly winds and rough seas across the Cayman area for the next few days.

Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area that continue to move toward the west, according to the Cayman Islands National Weather Service.

Temperatures will rise to the mid-80s Fahrenheit and winds will be easterly at 10 to 15 knots.

A small craft advisory to exercise caution over open waters remained in effect for Thursday, when rough seas were again forecast. Wave heights are expected to reach 4-6 feet with larger swells, especially around Grand Cayman.

The outlook is for similar weather conditions through Friday morning with a gradual decrease in winds and seas expected from Thursday night.