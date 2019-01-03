Woodstock and disco night fundraiser for pilot program

It was a time of peace symbols, love and terrific music (followed by huge lapels, bell bottoms and sparkly balls).

The 1960s and 1970s produced many iconic artists, with hit songs that are still appreciated by young and old today.

A celebration of these two legendary musical periods will be brought to life at Cayman Drama Society’s Prospect Playhouse Theatre on Jan. 11 and 12. Chuck and Barrie Quappe’s Sea N’ B Band, with the addition of Teri Quappe (vocals) and Keith Millar (trumpeter extraordinaire), will be presenting a two-act show filled with nostalgia and energy guaranteed to get your toes tapping.

Anyone familiar with this group of talented musicians and singers knows what a great night of entertainment this will be. In the past, attendees have dressed up in the theme of the show and happily danced in the aisles – it is an interactive, energetic event.

Act I will feature a set of songs that best represent the late 1960s Woodstock and Summer of Love age, with classics from such bands as Jefferson Airplane, Cream, Jimi Hendrix, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and more.

For Act II, they will be presenting songs that will immerse audience members in the disco era. Expect to hear all your favorites, from ABBA, The Village People, The Bee Gees, Kool & The Gang, KC and The Sunshine Band, to name a few.

Zak Quappe Flight Scholarship Fund

One hundred percent of the proceeds from this two-night-only event are in support of the Zak Quappe Flight Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship program assists young Caymanians follow their dreams of becoming certified pilots. It is designed to help them obtain the necessary flight hours and training to obtain their Private Pilot License. The cost to obtain this license has increased over the years, largely because of rising fuel prices.

Zak, who passed away in 2013, was passionate about flying. He helped to train a number of students during his time with the Cayman Flying Club, many of them more than twice his age. That is no ordinary task for someone only 21 years old. It takes discipline, commitment, and a lot of hard work. Zak gained almost 400 hours of flight time by the time he was 21.

His family decided to begin a scholarship for pilots to keep the love of flying alive for others in Zak’s memory.

Since the program was created in 2013, it has sponsored three such deserving individuals in achieving their goal. In addition, it provides annual donations to the Cayman Airways Flight Club (Clifton Hunter High School Chapter). The CHHS Flight Club sends high school-age Flight Club members to the Florida Institute of Technology for a week-long flight camp which introduces the students to the world of aviation as a potential career.

The scholarship relies solely on annual fundraisers and private donations from the Cayman community. Those who are interested in donating to this worthy fund above and beyond fundraising events or would like further information on the program can visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ZQFScayman.

The Woodstock and Disco Concert will be held at the Prospect Playhouse on Jan. 11 and 12. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person. For more information and to buy tickets online, visit www.cds.ky.