BREAKING: Toddler drowns in East End

A toddler who went missing Friday evening just before 6 p.m. was later found unresponsive in the ocean near Austin Connolly Drive in East End.

The family of the girl, who was not quite 2 years old, had notified police that she was missing. Shortly after officers arrived at the family’s home, they were informed that a family member had found the child.

She was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to a statement from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

Police said they are still investigating the death.