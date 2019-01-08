You know the festive season is officially over when you see the forlorn piles of Christmas trees filling dumpsters around the island. Shorn of their tinsel and baubles, hundreds of trees were relocated from sitting rooms to recycling depots around Grand Cayman this week.

The felled forest of firs at the George Town cricket field made a depressing scene for commuters returning to work this week, lamenting the end of the holiday. There is one more gift in store, however.

The Department of Environmental Health plans to shred the trees and give away ‘free mulch’ at the cricket field from 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19. The department advises anyone interested to come early and bring bags and shovels. – photo: Taneos Ramsay