A group of 125 entrants took to the water Saturday in perfect conditions for the 30th edition of CUC’s annual 800-meter sea swim.

Swimmers completed a loop course along the crystal clear waters of Seven Mile Beach, which started and ended at Governors Beach.

The overall first, second and third place winners finished within seconds of each other, providing an exciting finish for spectators.

In first place overall was Alex Dakers in 8:53, with Liam Henry second in 8:55 and Jake Bailey third in 8:57.

The top three female finishers were Elana Sinclair in 9:05, Raya Embury-Brown in 9:08 and Jillian Crooks in 9:24.

Race Director Duke Sullivan said, “The CUC swim is a great way to start your new year’s resolutions for keeping active in 2019.”

The event is touted as a great introductory race for swimmers of all ages who have not participated in a sea swim before. There was also an option for children 12 and under to swim a 400-meter course.

The top three finishers in each category received a trophy, and all participants received a goodie bag from CUC, including a T-shirt, swim cap, baseball cap, swim towel and swim bag.