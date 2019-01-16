The organizers of the annual Fidelity Cross Island Relay have announced that the 45th edition of the event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 3.

The race will commence at 6 a.m. at Gun Bay, East End.

As in previous years, the relay will be a team event, with six runners each required to run a four-mile leg.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Special Olympics Cayman Islands.

Fidelity Vice President Tom Gammage said: “The Cross Island Relay is a staple event in the Cayman calendar, as indicated by the number of teams that participate year after year. It is not only a fun event that encourages healthy competition but is also great for team building.”

Trophies will be awarded to the first five teams in the Open Division, the first three teams in the Ladies-Only Division and the first three teams in the Corporate Division, where all six runners must work at the same company.

Mandatory packet pickup as well as late registration will be from noon to 4 p.m. at Camana Bay on Saturday, Feb. 2 near the Observation Tower.

A representative from each team must come to the packet pickup to collect the race numbers, which must then be distributed to each team member. There will be no packet pickup or number collection on race day.

Full race details will be provided in the race packet, or can be viewed on the Cayman Hash House Harriers’ website at www.caymanhash.com. Teams wishing to pre-register can do so at www.caymanactive.com/registrations.