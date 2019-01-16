Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in George Town last Friday night.

According to police, the robbery took place on Sound Way shortly after 8:30 p.m. A man had been walking when he was approached from behind by another man, assaulted and robbed of his wallet and other personal items.

The suspect then fled the scene. Emergency personnel attended and transported the man to be treated for minor injuries. He was subsequently released.

Police described the suspect as being a slim, dark-skinned male, with a bald head and about 5’11” in height. He was wearing a light-colored T-shirt and light-colored shorts.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. is asked to contact the George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Miami-based call center of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or online.