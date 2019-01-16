Letter: Audits are about more than rules

Dear editorial board.

“Being accountants, auditors general inhabit a realm of rules. If only there were some perfect codification – a golden rulebook – that by its mere existence would make the world orderly and neat.”

After reading today’s editorial (extract above), I am tempted to say you know as much about accounting and auditing as I do about journalism! My job is interesting because of the shades of gray and need for judgment and interpretation of what I find during audit, and I would be bored to tears if “the world were orderly and neat.” I’d appreciate it very much if you didn’t suggest otherwise in future. Thank you.

Susan Winspear

Auditor General