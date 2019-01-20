Detectives have confirmed there are “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding the death of a 22-month-old baby found dead in the water off East End earlier this month.

A post-mortem examination on the child victim, conducted by a pediatric pathologist, confirmed drowning as the cause of death.

According to a statement from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, “The Police investigation into this matter has not yet concluded, however, there are no suspicious circumstances at this time.”

Police responded to a report of a missing child in East End just after 6 p.m. on Jan. 4. When police arrived at the scene, they were informed the child had been found by a family member along the shoreline.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything that evening to contact either Inspector Kevin Ashworth, head of the Family Support Unit, at [email protected] or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be submitted directly to police or through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or online.