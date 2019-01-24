Rolando Kahn

This February, Grand Cayman is giving visitors yet another reason to rejoice upon arrival. The first KAABOO Cayman is fast approaching (Feb. 15 and 16) and local and international guests alike are squaring up to dive into this multi-sensory, two-day escape.

KAABOO Del Mar, held in Del Mar, California, launched in 2015 and now Cayman has its own KAABOO on the horizon.

Cayman’s purpose-built site is hard to miss when driving along the bypass past the Kimpton Seafire + Spa. Large structures featuring huge murals are preparing to beckon thousands to a festival that mixes music with comedy, cocktails and culinary delights.

KAABOO was created as an adult escape from the everyday and to give people a unique, clean and safe environment in which to let loose and enjoy themselves. From amazing music all the way down to keeping the bathrooms clean (which is always important), the KAABOO team is all about making guests comfortable and happy.

The many twists and turns that come with attending one’s first music festival can be daunting and some might get that little twinge of anxiety when heading into the unknown waters of nonstop music for two days. For those who want a little more information about what to do and how to get the most out of their experience, there are plenty of tips and tricks to know to help ensure there are no missteps when diving into KAABOO Cayman.

For more information on KAABOO Cayman, visit www.kaaboocayman.com. The full schedule of the weekend will go live on Tuesday.

First thing’s first: Where should you pick up your pass once you have purchased your tickets online at kaaboocayman.com? The answer is easy.

Once a confirmation email has been received, the KAABOO guest should then head to one of several Grand Cayman box offices located at the airport, Regatta Office Park, and the festival entrance (closer to the event) with their ID and confirmation code so they can pick up their wristband. More information on how to retrieve one’s wristband and when it can be done, can be found at kaaboocayman.com. Even though you can get your wristband at the gate, it is recommended that you pick it up in advance so there will not be any delays when you get to the festival. Remember the size of the audience we are talking about.

Wouldn’t you prefer to get there ready for action? Take advantage of the early pickup opportunity.

For those wondering when they should expect the show to get into full swing, gates open on Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. and KAABOO will be open to guests until 2 a.m. the next morning.

The second day of KAABOO will be on Feb. 16, which runs from noon until midnight. Performances, whether they be music, comedy, or a live chef demonstration, will occur throughout the day after 1 p.m. on Friday and after noon on Saturday; plenty of time for everyone to get their fix of talent.

Once inside KAABOO, there’s plenty to see and do. Between all the different elements, there is no shortage of entertainment. When it comes to the music, performances come in a variety of forms. Headliners typically perform between an hour-and-a-half and nearly two hours. Other musicians perform anywhere between 30 minutes to just past an hour. Whether it is the big names in the business, or the lesser known groups that will be the hitmakers of tomorrow, music will be in heavy supply for all guests.

After your wristband has been obtained, the next step is to remember what is and is not allowed at KAABOO Cayman. After all, the last thing you want is to be stopped at the gate because of an inappropriate item. This could mean having to take it home and then drive back again.

Smaller items like blankets and beach towels, bags under 18”x12”x8,” empty water bottles, binoculars, strollers/wheelchairs/medical scooters, sunscreen and bug repellent (non-aerosol) and GoPros without the pole or extender are permitted. However, attendees should note that bicycles, folding chairs, pets of any kind (other than service animals), weapons, illegal substances, skateboards, scooters, umbrellas and professional recording equipment are not permitted.

A full list of items that are allowed (or not) can be found at kaaboocayman.com/event. Take a look ahead of time so you are well prepared.

Guests who are interested in experiencing KAABOO Cayman on a grander scale can purchase (or upgrade) to an Amplify VIP pass, which is available at three levels: Silver Thatch, Royal Palm, and Ultimate Hang (now sold out). Each level comes with an exclusive selection of features, benefits and activities. All VIP passes come with a parking pass (limit one per transaction), preferred viewing areas, priority entrance lanes and access to the Thursday night Sneak Peek party featuring Stealing Oceans, just to name a few of the perks.

Of course, the Thatch General Admission pass is a fun adventure in and of itself, but getting to party like a pro is something to think about.

KAABOO Cayman is sure to be an unforgettable experience. The outstanding music lineup, knee-slapping comedy, larger-than-life artwork and delicious cuisine all come together under the sun to create a beautiful weekend on Seven Mile Beach. Get ready to dance, sing, laugh, indulge, eat and get inspired all weekend long. Get ready to KAABOO!