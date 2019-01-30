The Dart group hopes to turn a cottage on the old Coral Caymanian property on Seven Mile Beach into a bar and restaurant.

The developer submitted plans for what it describes as a “temporary commercial beach facility” on the site of the old hotel next to Royal Palms. Plans include change of use for the beach cottage from a dwelling to a bar and kitchen unit as well as new prefabricated buildings for toilets, beach showers and towel rentals.

The plans indicate an expected three-year “life span” for the development. In the longer term, the property is expected to be part of Dart’s master plan for the expansion of Camana Bay, which includes a proposal for a new hotel.

Dart released a short statement on its website about the plans, indicating that the “pop up bar and restaurant” would be leased to a third-party operator and was slated for a spring 2019 opening.

“The new bar and restaurant will be leased to a third-party operator and will utilise existing buildings and prefabricated structures to create a low-impact development. The facility is intended as a short-term activation of the beach for a planned maximum of three years, as Dart considers future options for the site as part of the overall masterplan for Camana Bay,” it said.

“A new beach bar at Camana Bay provides residents and visitors additional amenities to enjoy on Seven Mile Beach. Plans include retrofitting the existing cottage on the beach site for the bar, and temporary structures that can be removed and repurposed without leaving a substantial footprint on the natural environment.”