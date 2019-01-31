Hash House Harriers take to the road Sunday

The Cayman Islands Hash House Harriers will host their annual Cross Island Relay on Sunday, Feb. 3 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The relay will begin in Gun Bay, East End, and travel west along Austin Conolly Drive, Sea View Road, Bodden Town Road, Shamrock Road, South Sound Road and South Church Street, ending at Smith Barcadere. Motorists traveling in these areas on Sunday morning are asked to exercise caution.

In addition, South Church Street will be closed between Thompson Drive and Antoinette Avenue from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. to facilitate the end point of the race.