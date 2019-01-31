New coach to boost youth volleyball program

Since launching its Youth Volleyball Programme in the summer of 2017, the Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation has made efforts to introduce young athletes to the sport while building an infrastructure to make the program sustainable. As part of that infrastructure, CIVF have added volunteer Coach Rick Bevis from Canada.

“Having Coach Bevis in Cayman is the springboard we need to be able to take our youth players to the next level,” said CIVF President Kennedy McGowan.

Coach Bevis will be in the Cayman Islands for six months, during which time he will assist with coaching both indoor and beach youth volleyball.

Additionally, local Level 1 and Level 2 certified coaches and physical education teachers will understudy him so they can maintain and continue to develop the indoor and beach youth programs.

Coach Bevis is on sabbatical from Vancouver Island University, where he is a professor in the Faculty of Education. He has 30 years of experience in both indoor and beach volleyball, having coached a variety of programs in Canada, and has been nationally recognized on multiple occasions during his collegiate coaching career. His athletes have won many national and international competitions.

Coach Bevis has previously coached programs in Australia, the U.S. and Belize, as well as events in the Netherlands, Belgium and Bulgaria.

“I have been so impressed with the indoor and beach facilities here in Cayman, and more importantly the passion and commitment of the many CIVF coaches, administrators and volunteers that support Volleyball on the Island,” Coach Bevis said. “The enthusiasm of the athletes, from brand-new to the sport to National Team athletes has been inspiring – I look forward to seeing them every day.”

Coach Bevis will also be traveling to Cayman Brac to meet with the schools and athletics officials there who are keen to develop a thriving volleyball program of their own.

Mr. McGowan said, “The first major competition that we are preparing for is the CAZOVA U-18 [girls] and U-19 [boys] indoor volleyball championships in Jamaica in July, 2019.