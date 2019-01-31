Police and customs officers arrested a 31-year-old woman on Cayman Brac on Friday following a drug operation.

The officers conducted an operation at a residence on Dantzler Drive following information and complaints from the community regarding drug activity in the area, police said in a press release.

The premises were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Law and a quantity of substances appearing to be ecstasy, cocaine and ganja were recovered.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ecstasy, cocaine and ganja. She was released on police bail.