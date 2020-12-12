Police make two drug arrests in West Bay

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man from West Bay and a 42-year-old woman from George Town for drug-related offences, a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service press release stated.

Patrol officers searched their car, which was parked near West Bay Public Beach on Wednesday night shortly after 11pm.

The search was prompted by officers “detecting a strong scent of ganja” when speaking with the passengers of the vehicle, police said.

The search of the car under the Misuse of Drugs Law uncovered packets of suspected ganja, several packets of suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and two knives.

Both suspects were arrested for possession and consumption of ganja, and possession of cocaine with intent to supply. The woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

Both have been granted bail as investigations continue.