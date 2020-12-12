Returning traveller breaches quarantine for the second time

A traveller who had previously breached quarantine in a government-sponsored facility is reported to have committed a second breach while quarantining at home with family under 24-hour security surveillance.

Government said in a press release that the second breach on Friday night, 11 Dec., was brief and the traveller has since returned to quarantine at the home residence.

Surveillance at the property had been further stepped up.

Public health officials have completed contact tracing and “would like to reassure the public that there is no cause for public health concern”, the release said.

Due to unique circumstances, the Medical Officer of Health permitted the individual to complete the mandatory isolation period at home with family under 24-hour security.

Tasha Ebanks-Garcia, director of Travel Cayman, said “not all traveller cases are the same and due to the unique circumstances of this individual’s case the team worked closely with the family in support of the decision on where to isolate.”

The Royal Cayman Island Police Service (RCIPS) said the investigation is ongoing and a completed file will be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for a decision.