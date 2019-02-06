Hailing from the Cayman Islands, Kai Robinson is making his mark in U.S. basketball at the high school level.

Initially enrolled at Vanguard High School in Lake Wales, Florida, 6’1” combo guard Kai is now showcasing his talents at Wilbraham & Monson Academy, a prep school in Wilbraham, Pennsylvania, which specializes in preparing student athletes for the next level, both on and off the court.

Although just commencing his junior year, Kai has already earned accolades, including unofficial visits to top Division 1 university basketball programs. He is committed to playing at the highest level, with Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, North Carolina being his dream school of choice.

Kai recently participated in the Elite 75 Showcase, a summertime tournament featuring top college prospects from all over the U.S.

Kai was introduced to basketball at age 8 through the Cayman Islands Basketball Association, the governing body for basketball in the Cayman Islands. It was love at first sight, and Kai has not looked back.

CIBA has sent close to 20 local Cayman youths on to prep schools in the U.S. over the past few years, with one local product, Jorge Ebanks, now playing professionally in Europe.