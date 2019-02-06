Cayman dressage riders tacked up on Sunday to compete in the first of three national dressage shows scheduled to take place this season, each of which is sponsored by the Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation.

Held at the Equestrian Center, located in George Town on the Linford Pierson Highway, the show saw 29 entries for the day. American judge Marilyn Kulifay flew in from Houston, Texas, to officiate. It was her second time on island judging an Equestrian Federation dressage show, and she said she was excited to see the progress in Cayman’s riders since her last visit.

At the start of the day, Jessica McTaggart dazzled the crowd as she and her horse Loris 7 rode the Prix St. Georges Test, competing together for the first time in an international-level test. Ms. McTaggart has her sights set on qualifying for the 2022 Central American and Caribbean Games, and given her fine performance, she appears well on her way. Several riders were competing for the first time including Jenna Superfine, Rosana Stroh, Tami Maines, Cathy Osborne and Gina Lomas.

Sierra Martin celebrated her birthday by winning the USDF B Test Class, which was the largest class of the day with 8 entries.

High Point Champions were Olivia Ziemniak riding Zeus at Training Level Test 1, and Eve van den Bol riding Whindlass at Training Level Test 3.

The next dressage show sponsored by the Equestrian Federation will take place on Feb. 24 at 8 a.m. at the Equestrian Center located on the Linford Pierson Highway. Spectators are welcome, and admission is free.