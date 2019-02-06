Woman arrested on suspicion of stabbing man

Police arrested a 26-year-old West Bay woman on Wednesday morning after a man sustained a stab wound to his chest at a George Town bar.

Police said they received a report just before 2 a.m. that a man had attended the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment for a stab wound. Officers attended the hospital and spoke with doctors who said the man had sustained a serious injury but was stable.

“Investigations led officers to discover that the man was stabbed after being in an altercation with a woman known to him at the Cotton Club on Shedden Road, George Town,” the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said in a statement.

The West Bay woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm. She remained in custody Wednesday afternoon.