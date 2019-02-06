DEH gets new assistant director

The Department of Environmental Health has appointed Michael Haworth as its new assistant director in charge of solid waste.

Mr. Haworth takes over from Mark Bothwell, who was seconded from the Recreation Parks and Cemeteries Unit in July last year. According to the DEH, Mr. Bothwell will remain with the department “in an operational capacity until further notice.”

In an announcement Wednesday, the DEH stated that Mr. Haworth, who took up his new role on Jan. 29, had recently served as Waste Management Project Manager with the Ascension Islands government. Before that, he served as Head of Landfill Energy Projects Delivery for Viridor Waste Management Limited in the United Kingdom.

He has more than 15 years of experience in waste and project management and holds a master’s degree in environmental geology and a bachelor of science degree in applied geology, the DEH noted.

“I feel very pleased and privileged to join the Department of Environmental Health leading the Solid Waste team. My goal is to ensure that the team and infrastructure are ready to come together with the Government’s proposed Integrated Solid Waste Management System,” Mr. Haworth said in a statement.

The DEH’s acting director, Richard Simms, said Mr. Haworth’s “knowledge and experience will complement our team of seasoned professionals tremendously.”