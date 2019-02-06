Small fire erupts at George Town landfill

A small fire started at the George Town landfill Wednesday morning.

The Cayman Islands Fire Service arrived on the scene and contained the blaze that started between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on the southeast side of the landfill, according to the Department of Environmental Health.

Smoke from the fire wafted across the Esterley Tibbetts Highway as morning commuters made their way to work.

The department stated that the smoke should be eliminated by the end of Wednesday, as all the necessary measures are in place to deal with the situation.

“Currently, DEH officials are using an excavator to dig up the debris, so fire officers can ensure the fire is properly extinguished with no active hot spots,” stated a government press release. “Fire crews are also using water pumps to thoroughly saturate the concerned area.”

The Fire Service will provide a report as soon as a full assessment is carried out by its team.

The landfill remained open to the public.