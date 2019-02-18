Letter: Petitions are effective

Petitions work. Thirty years ago, several of us in Cotton Tree Bay gathered Brackers’ names to present to Ezzard Miller to protest building a new dump on the bluff above Cotton Tree Bay. Long story short: a new dump was not built up there, and has not been effectively built anywhere on the Brac since then! It has been 30 years, and we still are waiting for government to resolve the question of garbage, trash, in the islands.

A petition for or against a referendum about constructing a permanent cruise ship pier in George Town harbor will take years to resolve. Hopefully, it will not take 30 years. The mills of justice in our islands grind as small and fine as sifted flour!

Nan Socolow