In the Feb. 20, 1969 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, the front page carried a report on the annual Agriculture Show. It read:

”The 1969 Agriculture Show was a great occasion with many outstanding exhibits in many of the 262 classes open for competition.

“These covered horses, cattle, poultry, dogs, rabbits, roots and tubers, vegetables, fruits, grains and nuts, home products, furniture, all types of handicraft, needlework, school exhibits and horticulture.

“The Baby Show and Beauty Competitions in the afternoon attracted a large crowd. Entertainment was provided by the Tornadoes, The Links, and The Humble and The Meek, Cayman’s three dance bands, and also by Stanley Panton (ventriloquist) and his friend Leroy.”

The edition also carried a short report on the state opening of the Legislative Assembly:

“The Legislative Assembly of the Cayman Islands opened with unusual pomp and ceremony.

“Programmes for the State Opening having been widely distributed, there was a very large gathering in the Town Hall for this historic occasion.

“After the arrival of Mr. Justice Horsfall and His Honour the Administrator and the inspection of a Guard of Honour mounted by the Cayman Islands Police Force under the command of Inspector Roy Archer, the Commissioner of Police knocked three times on the main door of the Town Hall. The door was opened by the Clerk of the Legislature who led the procession, including His Honour the Administrator, Mr. Justice Horsfall and the Commissioner of Police down the Chamber to the dais.

“Rev. Neil Banks led in prayer and this was followed by the Budget Speech, which will be published in full in our next issue.

“Mr. T. W. Farrington, senior elected member of the House, thanked His Honour for his address and the House adjourned.”