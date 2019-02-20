Last week cullers removed nearly 14,000 green iguanas from Grand Cayman. That brings the total number of iguanas culled to more than 412,000, over the 16-week lifespan of the project.

With the program set to conclude at the end of the year, cullers still have about 900,000 green iguanas to go in order to reach the target number of 1.3 million iguanas.

Cullers are being paid $4.50 a head, rising to $5 if they meet monthly and annual targets, in an effort to wipe out the invasive species in Grand Cayman.