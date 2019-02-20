Annual report shows lower temperatures in Cayman

The average temperature in the Cayman Islands took a slight dip in 2018 on an ever increasing trajectory that has seen a nearly four-degree increase in the past 47 years, according to the annual report from the Cayman Islands National Weather Service.

Rainfall totals were down, continuing a trend that has seen a reduction of 10 inches per year since 1957.

Temperatures were slightly higher in Cayman Brac than in Grand Cayman and rainfall was lower, the report said.

The average annual temperature for Grand Cayman was 82.6 degrees. The highest temperature recorded during the year was 92.3 degrees on Aug. 9. July, however, was the warmest month of the year with an average temperature of 85.9 degrees.

January was the coldest month, with an average temperature of 77.8. It also had the lowest single temperature recorded for the year, a low of 68 degrees on Jan. 6.

The report said rainfall totaled 43.47 inches for the year, 12.73 inches less than the normal of 56.20 inches. The wettest month was September, with 13.5 inches recorded. The driest month was February with just 0.29 inch recorded. The heaviest day of rain was May 12, when 3.8 inches fell in 24 hours.

Cayman Brac saw an annual average temperature of 83.2 degrees. July was the hottest month, with an average temperature of 86.8 and it also had the highest recorded temperature of 92.1 degrees on July 23.

January, the coolest month, had an average temperature of 78.2 degrees. The lowest temperature of the year was near the end of the year on Dec. 11, when the thermometer recorded a relatively chilly 67.6 degrees.