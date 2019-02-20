A worker at a store on Godfrey Nixon Way thwarted an attempted robbery by a masked man Monday night.

Police responded to a report made shortly after 8:30 p.m. that a lone masked man had entered the store and pointed an object, covered with a cloth, at a worker and demanded cash.

According to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service news release, “A struggle ensued, during which the masked man was struck with a stick by the worker. The masked man then fled the scene on foot.”

Police said nothing was taken during the incident and no injuries occurred.

“The object brandished by the culprit during the incident does not appear to have been a firearm or other weapon,” according to the news release.

Police are investigating the attempted robbery. The suspect was described as being 5 foot 6 inches tall, dressed in black shoes, dark jeans, a black hoodie, and with a black cloth over his face.