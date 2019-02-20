Year 5 and 6 students will get direct insight into what’s under the water off the shores of the Cayman Islands as a second year of “Reefs Go Live” is presented by the Central Caribbean Marine Institute.

The program allows school children to interact with a live feed from scientists diving in Little Cayman who point out various forms of sea life and discuss important aspects of reef biology and ecology. This year’s series, which begins March 20, will introduce six new lessons.

Topics include invertebrate animals, fish adaptations, diving off the wall, mangroves and food chains. The lessons are aligned with the Cayman Islands Science National Curriculum standards, which assists teachers in knowing how the program can help achieve teaching standards as set forth by the Ministry of Education.

“‘Reefs Go Live’ is designed so that all students are able to have direct access to learning about coral reefs through participating in the live dive sessions,” Katie Correia, science and education manager for CCMI, said in a statement. “Having the chance to see coral reefs live and ask questions directly to the scientist who is underwater is a special experience.”

A recent workshop in Grand Cayman was designed to show teachers how to use the program to enhance teaching in the classroom. Attendees received a printed book of the 12 lesson plans for Reefs Go Live (six lessons from 2018 and the new 2019 lessons) as well as a resource kit full of items to aid teachers in discussions about environmental changes and coral bleaching, ocean acidification and even in dissecting a lionfish. A similar session is planned for teachers in the Sister Islands.

While aimed primarily at covering science objectives for Years 5 and 6, information shared during each broadcast may be applicable to other ages and can be included in cross-curricular activities. Interested teachers should contact CCMI at [email protected]