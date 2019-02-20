Letter: Former resident enjoys her recent visit

My memory lane trip to Cayman, in January, my first visit since I and my husband, Chris, lived there in the ’70s, could not have been more memorable!

Those nine days will be etched on my mind forever.

Hugh and Angela Kirkaldy met me on arrival and taxied me to my accommodation near the airport. They took me on an island tour later that week.

During a walkabout, I located one of the houses we had lived in and spent a few hours reminiscing with Robert Hennings, who still lives on Crewe Road.

The next day I went into the Artifacts antique shop on the waterfront in George Town;. The owner, Charles Adams, is brother-in-law to Anne Goulden, who I was going to see the next day. We worked together with Desmond Seales at the Nor’wester.

Anne drove me to see where we had lived, in West Bay. After, we had lunch in Camana Bay. I cannot say I am enamoured by the number of concrete buildings and traffic jams there are now on the island, but tourism and tax planning bring jobs and everyone seemed happy! Their main concern being hurricanes! I listened to many tales about the last of the “big boys“ to hit the island directly. Hurricane Ivan devastated nearly half the infrastructure in 2004. Houses were rendered matchsticks and ocean surges flooded coastline properties up to four feet. However, Northside and East End didn’t suffer as much, so many traditional Caymanian homes still stand and make a refreshing change from the hustle of Seven Mile Beach.

One morning I visited Ms. Olive Miller, OBE, at The Pines and reminisced with Marie Rivers, the receptionist. I showed her our old photos, newspapers and magazines. I told her I had more at home in England and would love to bring them over to Cayman myself next year! But we will see …!

Mary Mae Lewis