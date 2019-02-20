U-19 girls rugby team returning to Vegas 7s

The Cayman Islands U-19 girls rugby team are well under way with preparations for the Las Vegas Invitational 7s, the tournament in which they won the shield competition last year.

The 2018 tournament was the group’s first opportunity for competitive matches and proved to be a key stepping stone in the team’s development. Many of the athletes who traveled last year have been retained in this year’s select squad, and their experience from the previous tournament will be vital.

The team consists of Ria Plunkett, Ella Plunkett, Pippa Parker, Tya Bovell, Katherine Erksine, Skylar Smith, Mya Heiss, Molly Kehoe, Sami Galvin, Jasmine Line and Kaylee Scott. Ellie Stabler will sadly miss out on the competition due to injury, after being selected for the initial traveling squad.

The squad is training hard in anticipation of improving their finishing position in the 2018 tournament. They depart for Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 27.