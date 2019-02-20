Police officers arrested two Bodden Town men on Tuesday for offenses involving ganja and gambling.

At about 5:40 p.m., officers on patrol in the area of Cumber Avenue stopped and spoke to a 48-year-old man who was behaving suspiciously, according to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service news release.

“The man was subsequently searched by the officers and packets of what is believed to be ganja [were] found on him. Prior to being search the man was seen discarding items into a garbage bin and when the bin was searched, lottery number papers were located,” according to police.

The man was arrested on suspicion of drugs and gambling-related offenses. A second man, age 42, who was also in the area, was also searched and found to be in possession of an illegal lottery ticket, police said.

The 48-year-old man remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, police said, while the 42-year-old man was released on bail.