Inspectors from the Mosquito Research and Control Unit recently began residential inspections to help eliminate breeding opportunities for the disease carrying Aedes aegypti mosquito.

Homeowners should be aware that the unit’s officials drive clearly marked MRCU trucks, wear MRCU clothing and have government identification. They are looking for standing water in such things as buckets, tires, cisterns or even in natural structures such as bromeliads and tree holes. Such standing water can harbor the mosquito and its larvae. Aedes aegypti transmits such diseases as zika, chikungunya and dengue fever.

MRCU director Jim McNelly said inspectors will discuss prevention with residents in any yard they visit.

“All measures are directed at the larval and pupal stages,” Mr. McNelly said.

Residents are encouraged to tip the water out of containers. If water cannot effectively be removed, a larvicide or pupacide should be applied, depending upon the mosquitoes’ stage of development.

Mr. McNelly said the agency is making a bigger push into the eastern districts than it has in the past.

Inspectors will be using new equipment that allows them to electronically register information into the agency’s database and tie it directly to a residence by scanning barcodes on electricity meters.

Inspectors received training from the Caribbean Public Health Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, both of which have been promoting the barcode system as a way to share regional data on Aedes aegypti.