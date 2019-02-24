KAABOO organizers say ticket fix under way

KAABOO Cayman organizers said too many people trying to buy tickets for next year’s festival overloaded its online systems on Thursday. The situation is still being sorted out and the ticketing website will be down until it is fixed.

“Due to an overwhelming amount of traffic to our website, we experienced congestion issues which created connectivity interference to our payment processor,” chief marketing and brand officer Jason Felts said in a statement on Friday. “As a result of the influx of transactions (5,000-plus) this also created an overload with local banks and triggered declines for their customers.”

Customers complained that the system was telling them their purchases were not going through. Many made multiple attempts to buy tickets successfully, only to find out that each transaction had been recorded. Many said they ended up with more tickets than they intended to purchase and thousands of dollars in unexpected charges on their credit or debit cards.

“Over the last 24 hours our team [has] been working tirelessly to resolve and refund any duplicate transactions,” Mr. Felts’s statement said. “Rest assured this is top priority for our partners and our team. We expect 2020 pass sales will resume once the issue of yesterday is resolved. We will continue to message through email and social media.”

The ticket website for KAABOO Cayman showed a message apologizing to patrons for the situation and promising that the issue would be resolved.

A check of the KAABOO Cayman Twitter and Facebook accounts did not reveal any official information on the problem.