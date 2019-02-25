A man suffered “serious and life-threatening” head injuries following an assault on Kennedy Drive in George Town in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said.

A 24-year-old man, of George Town, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remained in police custody Monday, pending further investigation.

Emergency services were dispatched by the 911 Communications Centre just after 4 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to police.

“It was reported that two men known to each other were engaged in a verbal disagreement that escalated into one of the men striking the other in the head, causing serious and life threatening injury,” a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service spokesperson said in a statement.

The injured man was transported to the hospital where he remained in critical condition Monday afternoon.