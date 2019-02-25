Reaccreditation for forensics lab

The Cayman Islands Forensic Science Laboratory has renewed its international accreditation for another four years, following a successful audit by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation.

“The [ISO 17025] reaccreditation recognises the continued quality work that we at the Cayman Islands Forensic Science Laboratory perform according to international standards, so the people in our islands can have confidence in their test results,” said Forensic Quality Manager Angela Tanzillo-Swarts in a press release.

The Forensic Science Laboratory has maintained its accreditation since 2009 and undergoes annual internal audits and biennial external audits.

According to the press release, the international accreditation process focused on areas such as maintenance of equipment, qualification and competency of the scientists, and verification of methodologies. A laboratory’s fulfillment of the requirements means the laboratory possesses the technical competence and management systems that are necessary for it to consistently deliver technically sound and valid test results.

“The road to accreditation and reaccreditation involves hard work, consistency and a dedicated team. Our laboratory continues to succeed in the process of continuous assessment and improvement, maintaining its credibility and ability to compete and succeed on the world stage,” said Deputy Medical Director of the Health Services Authority, Dr. Courtney Cummings.

The Cayman Islands Forensic Science Laboratory is operated by the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority in Grand Cayman. It offers expertise in forensic biology and DNA testing, DNA databasing services, DNA paternity testing, forensic toxicology testing, forensic drug analysis, pathology, and forensic criminalistics testing in selected areas, the release stated.