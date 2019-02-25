Two men stabbed each other during a fight on Saturday night in George Town, police reported.

According to an RCIPS press release, just after 10:30 p.m., police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 911 Communications Centre to a report of a serious assault.

“It was reported that a man was attacked by another man, while he was driving on North Sound Road searching for parking near a bar in the area,” police said.

The men, who were known to each other, had an argument during which one of the men attacked the other while he was in his vehicle driving to find parking outside the local bar. When the driver stopped and exited the vehicle, a fight ensued and both men received what appear to be stab wounds, police said.

The driver received three stab wounds and was considered to be in stable but serious condition. The other man was treated and later released.