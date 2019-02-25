The Cayman Islands Football Association youth leagues continued Saturday, with action in the Boys Under 11 and Girls Under 13 games at the Annex Field.

Boys leagues

In Group B of the Boys Under 11 league, East End United FC triumphed in the “district battle” as they swept aside George Town SC I with score of 3-0. Jayden Golaub blasted his team in front, then Gary Shepherd and Kymari Parsons added a goal each to seal the scoreline.

In other Group B action, Sunset SC Warriors’ Jaxon Cover just cannot seem to miss the goal at the moment, notching yet another hat trick as his Warriors defeated Academy SC Saints 5-0. His strike partners Matthew Rees and Phin Ellison scored the other two goals.

345 FC III secured another victory as they beat Scholars ISC 4-1 thanks to goals from Omari Douglas, Jayden Russell, Evan Barry and Levi Jack. Elijah Membreno replied for the youngsters from West Bay.

In Group A, George Town SC I and Academy SC Wanderers battled to a 1-1 draw in a very entertaining encounter. George Town’s Mahela Morgan capitalized on a goalkeeping error to put his side in front midway through the first half, but with time ticking away, Wanderers’ Liam Whiteside scored from the penalty spot to secure the all important equalizer.

In the only other Group A game, 345 FC I defeated Latinos FC 5-0 (respect rule enforced) as Emre Cuevas-Ebanks and Danny Lyne grabbed two goals each while Christo Durrant also got his name on the score sheet.

In the Boys Under 13 league, 345 FC I secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Sunset SC thanks to a Toby Johns strike, and George Town SC defeated 345 FC II 1-0 with Joshua Haden scoring from the penalty spot for the team from the capital.

Girls leagues

In the Girls Under 13 league, Elite SC found the going tough against Roma Fusion FC. Frustration mounted before Elite defender Isabella Romero broke the deadlock with a well-placed free kick to secure the 1-0 victory.

Sunset SC Fuego downed Academy SC Dolphins 3-1 as Ashlyn Evans continued slotting in the goals for her club with another three on Saturday. Academy’s Taegen Williams grabbed her team’s only goal.

With the mid-term break for schools beginning Friday, a number of youth leagues will not be in action over the next few Saturdays. All leagues will return to action on Saturday, March 16.