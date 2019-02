The Ministry of Community Affairs’ Gender Affairs Unit has donated $9,000 to the Family Resource Centre to help pay for activities to mark the 20th anniversary of the observance of Honouring Women Month in the Cayman Islands.

The unit will be participating in many of the Honouring Women’s Month activities.

“The Gender Affairs Unit and the FRC essentially share the same goals in advocating for gender equality and highlighting the role of women in society. We both appreciate the importance of government agencies working collectively towards common objectives, especially those which will impact not only women and their families but the community as well,” Senior Policy Analyst (Gender, Diversity and Equality) Karlene Bramwell said in a press release.

“Many of the campaigns and programmes that the Family Resource Centre runs; particularly those for March’s Honouring Women Month, are designed to promote greater equity and social cohesion in the wider community. Therefore it is entirely natural that we support one another,” the ministry’s Deputy Chief Officer André Ebanks said.

Mr. Ebanks presented the check, following a tour of the Family Resource Centre’s temporary offices at Walker House in George Town on Friday.

Among the events being planned for Honouring Women Month will be a screening of the local premiere of “Captain Marvel” on March 8, International Women’s Day, at the Camana Bay Cinema, hosted by the Family Resource Centre. There will also be an Honouring Women Month luncheon held at the Kimpton Seafire resort on March 15.

For the Honouring Women Month events schedule, visit the Family Resource Centre’s Facebook page, email [email protected] or call 949-0006.