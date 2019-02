The ticket fiasco that frustrated many festivalgoers who tried to take advantage of a pre-sale for KAABOO 2020 tickets last week, should soon be rectified, the company’s chief brand and marketing officer Jason Felts said late Tuesday.

Many of those who tried to buy tickets made multiple payment attempts because the ticket website continued to say those payments had not gone through. In many cases, each transaction was recorded as a pending charge with the bank being used. As a result, those customers often ended up with potential charges for many more tickets than they intended to buy.

Hours after the tickets went on sale on Feb. 21, activity on the website was suspended and remains so.

In his Tuesday email, Mr. Felts said, “Most orders have now been processed, and any duplicates refunded, as of end of day today.”

One ticket issue remains unresolved. Tickets priced at the first-tier, or cheapest, level, CI$200, were quickly unavailable and the basic two-day pass price went to CI$260. Later, the price for the pass dropped to CI$200 again. Those who bought at the higher price have wondered if they will be able to recoup the difference.

Addressing that question in a Wednesday email, Mr. Felts said the company was “sorting through that now. We will find a solution and all will be happy.”

As for those who have not yet been able to buy tickets, but want to, he said, “We are still determining when we will go back on sale and will keep everyone abreast via social and email.”