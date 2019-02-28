PAWS Under the Stars at Grand Old House

It seems that Saturday is all about the animals. Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts is holding its Dog Jog in the morning, and the Protection of Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) for the eastern districts is hosting its 8th Annual PAWS Under the Stars event that same evening.

Those who have attended in the past know they are in for an entertaining evening of performances in the form of a “Broadway Show,” a silent auction and a live auction, all against the stunning backdrop of Grand Old House.

The event begins with a Prosecco reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner, which includes a bottle of wine per couple. There will be two live shows, courtesy of the Centre Point Dance Studio and the PAWS dancers. The live auction features such exciting items as five nights in Rickety Bridge Country House, South Africa, for two adults; a week in a four-bedroom villa in Portugal; and a week at a two-bedroom apartment in Paris, five minutes walk from the Arc de Triomphe.

PAWS

PAWS was founded In June 2010 by four animal lovers who reside in the eastern districts and felt the need for more support to animals and animal owners in those districts. Two of these members have over 20 years experience in animal welfare. The funds raised from Under the Stars will go toward the charity’s spay/neuter program, community dog washes, feral cat shelters, rescuing animals in need and providing financial assistance for people with pets who are struggling with food and vet bills.

Tickets for Under the Stars are $150 per person. Call 916-1731 or 916-3957 to reserve tickets. For more information, visit the PAWS Cayman Facebook page.