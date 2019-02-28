Dog Jog celebrates 10 years

The Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts organization, known more succinctly as CARE, is holding its 10th Annual Dog Jog on Sunday at SafeHaven. As you can probably surmise from the name, pooches are absolutely welcome to participate (led by their owners, of course).

The fun begins on that brisk morning at 7 a.m. with the route taking joggers or walkers along a scenic 5K path offering views of the golf course. The turnaround point is the Holiday Inn resort, returning everyone to the start location which doubles as the finish line.

It is $25 per person to enter and the first 150 registrants will receive a complimentary T-shirt. Prizes will be awarded to the first female and male (with dogs) to finish the race and the top overall female and male finishers. There will also be random prize draws for those not built for speed but happy to join in.

Pre-registration and T-shirt pickup will be located at Camana Bay the day before (March 2) so you can catch your last snoozes in on race day before heading to SafeHaven.

For more information, visit the CARE Facebook or www.caymancare.ky.