The Cayman National Cultural Foundation has rescheduled Saturday’s Red Sky at Night due to inclement weather. The event will now be held on Saturday, March 23.
“With over 100 artists and artisans, delicious food vendors and a fantastic line-up of live entertainment, we look forward to putting on a great event for everyone to enjoy in 3 weeks time,” organizers said in a statement.
All tickets will be valid for the new date. If any members of the public are unable to attend on March 23 and would like a refund, they are asked to contact [email protected].